Single-day rise of 14,917 coronavirus infections pushes India's case tally to 4,42,68,381; death toll climbs to 5,27,069: Health Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 09:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
