A poor man's child can dream of becoming lawyer, engineer in Delhi because of education revolution here: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A poor man's child can dream of becoming lawyer, engineer in Delhi because of education revolution here: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement