Turnaround that happened in Delhi govt schools can also happen in whole country; have to change system for it: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Turnaround that happened in Delhi govt schools can also happen in whole country; have to change system for it: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement