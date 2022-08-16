Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for India's ODI tour of Zimbabwe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Zimbabwe
- India
- Washington Sundar
- Bengal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh levels T20 series with 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched US$500 million Zim Cyber City by UAE investor Mulk Int'l opens new investment opportunities for Indians
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched US USD 500 million Zim Cyber City by UAE investor Mulk Int'l opens new investment opportunities for Indians
FEATURE-Zimbabwe eyes more solar water heaters as power grid struggles
Impoverished Zimbabweans turn to scrap metal trade as inflation bites