Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Taaza
- Shakti
Advertisement