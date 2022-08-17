Central Consumer Protection Authority fines Flipkart for selling substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Central Consumer Protection Authority fines Flipkart for selling substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Consumer Protection Authority
Advertisement