Stakeholders want more discussion on shifting to common chargers while agreeing to concerns of e-waste: Consumer Affairs Secretary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Stakeholders want more discussion on shifting to common chargers while agreeing to concerns of e-waste: Consumer Affairs Secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Consumer Affairs
Advertisement