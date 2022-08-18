NC chief Farooq Abdullah convenes all-party meet on Aug 22 over issue of inclusion of outside voters in J-K electoral rolls: NC spokesman.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:39 IST
