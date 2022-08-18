Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; party will fight assembly polls under 'collective leadership': D K Shivakumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; party will fight assembly polls under 'collective leadership': D K Shivakumar to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D K Shivakumar to PTI
- Karnataka Congress
Advertisement