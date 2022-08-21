Formation of Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar welcome development, 'positive sign'; hope this is followed in other states also: Meira Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Formation of Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar welcome development, 'positive sign'; hope this is followed in other states also: Meira Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Meira Kumar
- Mahagathbandhan govt
Advertisement