T'gana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on formulation of Delhi excise policy at hotel: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
T'gana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on formulation of Delhi excise policy at hotel: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh
Advertisement