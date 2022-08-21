BJP, CBI, LG and chief secy are all hand in glove. Everyone wants to stop Arvind Kejriwal in 2024: Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, CBI, LG and chief secy are all hand in glove. Everyone wants to stop Arvind Kejriwal in 2024: Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Sisodia
Advertisement