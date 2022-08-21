There should also be a probe in Bundelkhand Expressway cave-in just days after inauguration by PM: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
There should also be a probe in Bundelkhand Expressway cave-in just days after inauguration by PM: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Bundelkhand Expressway
Advertisement