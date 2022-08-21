Nobody talking about Cong now. It is decided 2024 LS polls will be Modi vs Kejriwal instead of ''Modi vs who'': AAP leader Manish Sisodia to PTI.
Nobody talking about Cong now. It is decided 2024 LS polls will be Modi vs Kejriwal instead of Modi vs who AAP leader Manish Sisodia to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Nobody talking about Cong now. It is decided 2024 LS polls will be Modi vs Kejriwal instead of ''Modi vs who'': AAP leader Manish Sisodia to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Manish Sisodia
Advertisement