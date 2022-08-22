Arrogance of Arvind Kejriwal will be shattered by people of Delhi whose questions he is not answering:BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:48 IST
