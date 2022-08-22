Arvind Kejriwal asks bus drivers and conductors in Gujarat to request passengers to vote for Aam Aadmi Party in Assembly election.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 15:01 IST
