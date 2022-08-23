India head coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19 and not travelling for Asia Cup to Dubai: BCCI Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
India head coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19 and not travelling for Asia Cup to Dubai: BCCI Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI Sources
- Asia Cup
- Rahul Dravid
- India
- Dubai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup, Iyer relegated to standby list
Senior India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup due to back injury.
Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel put in stand-by list for Asia Cup along with Deepak Chahar.
Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup, Iyer relegated to standby list
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in 15-member Indian team for upcoming Asia Cup.