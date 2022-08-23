SC orders shifting of alleged 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, to Delhi's Mandoli Jail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022
SC orders shifting of alleged 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, to Delhi's Mandoli Jail.
