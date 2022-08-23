Delhi govt didn't act on excise dept's notice on common producers, retailers in violation of excise policy: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt didn't act on excise dept's notice on common producers, retailers in violation of excise policy: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudhanshu Trivedi
Advertisement