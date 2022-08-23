Left Menu

Right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa Airport while proceeding to runway, passengers disembark with help of Navy rescue team: airport director.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 16:47 IST
