Delhi govt gave wholesale liquor business to pvt players without following tender system or issuing any public notice: BJP's Sambit Patra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 13:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
