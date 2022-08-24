AAP's political affairs committee condemned BJP's effort to topple Arvind Kejriwal govt in Delhi: Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP's political affairs committee condemned BJP's effort to topple Arvind Kejriwal govt in Delhi: Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Sanjay Singh
- Arvind
- Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British-era 'Phansi Ghar', Corona Warriors Memorial to be unveiled on Delhi assembly premises
Delhi logs 1,372 COVID cases, 6 deaths; positivity highest since Jan 21
Zomato rider crushed to the death on Delhi-Faridabad highway
Two-day conference on classification regulations, advanced naval technologies held in Delhi
Delhi man stabbed to death in front of his brother, juvenile among 5 held