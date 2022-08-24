AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called meeting of all MLAs on Thursday at 11 am to decide party's strategy: MP Sanjay Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
