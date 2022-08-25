All AAP MLAs, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, going to Rajghat to pray for failure of BJP's 'Operation Lotus': Saurabh Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
