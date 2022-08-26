Cong has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs AICC: Ghulam Nabi Azad in letter to Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
