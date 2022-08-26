Before starting 'Bharat jodo yatra', leadership should have undertaken 'Congress jodo yatra': Ghulam Nabi in resignation letter to Sonia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
