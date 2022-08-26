Situation in Cong has reached point of no return, now 'proxies' being propped to take over leadership of party: Azad in resignation letter.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Situation in Cong has reached point of no return, now 'proxies' being propped to take over leadership of party: Azad in resignation letter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azad
Advertisement