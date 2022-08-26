Content of Ghulam Nabi Azad's letter not factual, timing is awful: Cong general secretary Jairam Ramesh on his resignation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 12:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
