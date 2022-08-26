Important to remain in party, quitting strengthens policies and people that made us write 'letter of reform': Cong's Sandeep Dikshit to Azad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Important to remain in party, quitting strengthens policies and people that made us write 'letter of reform': Cong's Sandeep Dikshit to Azad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azad
Advertisement