Was stopped from addressing mayors in Singapore about good work of Delhi govt by those against country's progress: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Was stopped from addressing mayors in Singapore about good work of Delhi govt by those against country's progress: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Singapore
Advertisement