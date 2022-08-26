BJP's Gujarat fortress under threat, is crumbling; ED, CBI raids on us due to upcoming Gujarat polls: Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:27 IST
