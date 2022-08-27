Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sign off with a maiden bronze medal in men's doubles competition at World Championships
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-08-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 10:15 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sign off with a maiden bronze medal in men's doubles competition at World Championships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chirag Shetty
- World Championships
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Advertisement