West criticising others for energy procurement from Russia while exempting themselves from their own ''illegitimate sanctions'':Russian envoy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
West criticising others for energy procurement from Russia while exempting themselves from their own ''illegitimate sanctions'':Russian envoy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- sanctions'':Russian
Advertisement