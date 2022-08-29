12 MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to quit AAP & join BJP, but our MLAs are honest & failed 'Operation Lotus': CM Kejriwal tells Delhi Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
12 MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to quit AAP & join BJP, but our MLAs are honest & failed 'Operation Lotus': CM Kejriwal tells Delhi Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Kejriwal
- AAP &
- Delhi Assembly
Advertisement