They (BJP) toppled Manipur, Bihar, Assam, MP, Maha govts. At some places they even paid Rs 50 crore, claims CM Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
