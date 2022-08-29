Confidence motion in Delhi Assembly: Kejriwal challenges BJP to buy even one MLA of AAP, asserting they are hardcore honest legislators.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Confidence motion in Delhi Assembly: Kejriwal challenges BJP to buy even one MLA of AAP, asserting they are hardcore honest legislators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Assembly
Advertisement