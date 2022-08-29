There is severe economic stress in many parts of world; uncertainty due heightened geopolitical tensions, global risks: Mukesh Ambani.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
There is severe economic stress in many parts of world; uncertainty due heightened geopolitical tensions, global risks: Mukesh Ambani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mukesh Ambani
Advertisement