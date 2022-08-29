BJP leaders talk about 'Beti Bachao' but their government released those involved in Bilkis Bano case: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leaders talk about 'Beti Bachao' but their government released those involved in Bilkis Bano case: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bilkis Bano
- Beti Bachao'
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement