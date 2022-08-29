Reliance commits Rs 2 lakh cr investment for 5G rollout; by Diwali Jio5G will be launched in key cities: Mukesh Ambani.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance commits Rs 2 lakh cr investment for 5G rollout; by Diwali Jio5G will be launched in key cities: Mukesh Ambani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Diwali Jio5G
- Reliance
- Mukesh Ambani
Advertisement