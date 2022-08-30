Twin towers of corruption -- 'Sharab and 'Shiksha ghotala' -- have come up in Delhi: BJP leader Shahzad Poonawalla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Twin towers of corruption -- 'Sharab and 'Shiksha ghotala' -- have come up in Delhi: BJP leader Shahzad Poonawalla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Shiksha
- Shahzad Poonawalla
- Sharab
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police beefs up security, installs over 1,000 CCTVs around Red Fort
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence
Free school education key to make India top country in world; free education is not a freebie: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
I pay homage to freedom fighters and those who struggled for growth and progress of country in last 75 years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Yamuna recedes below warning level in Delhi