Dy CM Manish Sisodia calls BJP 'bacha chor party' in Delhi Assembly while referring to arrest of BJP corporator in child kidnapping case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:14 IST
