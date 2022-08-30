Only items worth Rs 70,000 to 80,000 were in locker searched by CBI. Have got clean chit from agency, Sisodia says in Delhi Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:26 IST
Country:
India
