Delhi Assembly session adjourned till 11 am Thursday after slogan shouting by AAP MLAs seeking CBI probe into 'BJP's Operation Lotus'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
