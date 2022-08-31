My residence in Kalighat is on (19th-century zamindar & philanthropist) Rani Rashmoni's land; I am a temporary tenant: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
My residence in Kalighat is on (19th-century zamindar & philanthropist) Rani Rashmoni's land; I am a temporary tenant: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- zamindar & philanthropist
- Kalighat
- Mamata Banerjee
- Rashmoni
Advertisement