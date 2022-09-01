Am I doing anything wrong if I want to build schools & hospitals? They (BJP) are spending Rs 20cr- Rs 50 crore to buy MLAs: Kejriwal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:20 IST
Country: India
- India
