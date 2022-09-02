Kalyan Chaubey beats football legend Bhaichung Bhutia to become first player-president at All India Football Federation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Kalyan Chaubey beats football legend Bhaichung Bhutia to become first player-president at All India Football Federation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhaichung Bhutia
- Kalyan Chaubey
- All India Football Federation
Advertisement