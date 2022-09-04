Two industrialists benefitting from hate, fear in country, BJP working for their benefit: Rahul Gandhi at 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Two industrialists benefitting from hate, fear in country, BJP working for their benefit: Rahul Gandhi at 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mehngai
Advertisement