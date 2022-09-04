Two Indias have been created -- one of poor, farmers, unemployed and the other of a few chosen industrialists: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Indias have been created -- one of poor, farmers, unemployed and the other of a few chosen industrialists: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indias
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement