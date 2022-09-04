UPA MLAs from Jharkhand staying in Raipur resort fly back to Ranchi: Congress sources.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-09-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
UPA MLAs from Jharkhand staying in Raipur resort fly back to Ranchi: Congress sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall throws normal life out of gear in Jharkhand
31 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on HP, U'khand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on HP, U'khand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
NIA files supplementary chargesheet against explosive supplier in Jharkhand
4 Jharkhand residents trafficked to Delhi rescued