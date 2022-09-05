BJP attempting to destabilise democratically elected state governments in non-BJP ruled states: J'Khand CM Soren in state assembly.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP attempting to destabilise democratically elected state governments in non-BJP ruled states: J'Khand CM Soren in state assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J'Khand CM Soren
Advertisement